ANI

The Final Destination star Krista Allen opened up about her exit from TV soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful while attending the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old actress, who played Dr Taylor Hayes on the daytime drama for two years, opened up on how she felt about her departure from the show.

“I have no idea what’s going on,” Allen told. However, she stated that she had known ‘for a long time’ that she would be leaving the show, but CBS ‘just never announced it’. “The contract was dropped, which is so crazy,” the actress said of her exit.

Allen, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards, said it was difficult to receive the award and then learn she wouldn’t be returning.Allen was informed in October that her contract with the show would not be renewed. Her most recent episode aired on November 8.

