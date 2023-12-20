The Final Destination star Krista Allen opened up about her exit from TV soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful while attending the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old actress, who played Dr Taylor Hayes on the daytime drama for two years, opened up on how she felt about her departure from the show.
“I have no idea what’s going on,” Allen told. However, she stated that she had known ‘for a long time’ that she would be leaving the show, but CBS ‘just never announced it’. “The contract was dropped, which is so crazy,” the actress said of her exit.
Allen, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards, said it was difficult to receive the award and then learn she wouldn’t be returning.Allen was informed in October that her contract with the show would not be renewed. Her most recent episode aired on November 8.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...