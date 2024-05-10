Sobhita Dhulipala to walk the Cannes red carpet

IANS

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen walking on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing a premium ice-cream brand. Sobhita shared, “Taking my journey with Magnum India a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour.”

In addition to Sobhita’s captivating appearance on the carpet, she will be attending the exclusive party to be hosted by the ice-cream brand with celebrated names like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

#Bollywood