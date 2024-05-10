Sobhita Dhulipala to walk the Cannes red carpet

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen walking on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing a premium ice-cream brand. Sobhita shared, “Taking my journey with Magnum India a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour.”
In addition to Sobhita’s captivating appearance on the carpet, she will be attending the exclusive party to be hosted by the ice-cream brand with celebrated names like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...