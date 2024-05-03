Sofia Vergara reveals why she can't be too picky about men

IANS

Actress Sofia Vergara feels she can’t be too “picky” about who she dates, as it is already hard for women over 50 to find someone.

Vergara, who parted ways with Joe Manganiello last year, remains open to the idea of dating another celebrity.

“I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” the actress said.