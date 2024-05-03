Sofia Vergara reveals why she can't be too picky about men

Actress Sofia Vergara feels she can’t be too “picky” about who she dates, as it is already hard for women over 50 to find someone.
Vergara, who parted ways with Joe Manganiello last year, remains open to the idea of dating another celebrity.
“I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” the actress said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...