Soha Ali Khan knows 'the best way' to begin Mother's Day week

ANI

Mumbai, May 9

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram posts are all about her little daughter Inaya. Ushering Mother's Day week, Soha posted two adorable pictures with her daughter on social media.

In the first frame, little Inaya snuggled her mother while she was posing for the camera. The other frame shows, Soha and Inaya bonding over their pet dog.

"The best way to kick start Mother's Day week," Soha wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14. Generally, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as the 'Mother's Day.' Mother's Day is all about making your mother feel special.

Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful bond with her mother Sharmila Tagore.

A few months back, Soha took to Instagram to post pictures featuring three generations of her family. Soha posted a picture with her mother. In another frame, the duo was joined by Inaya. The picture shows Inaya being adored by her mother and grandmother.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Before posting the picture on her Instagram feed, Soha shared the frame with a lovely caption on her story. The caption read, "Three different generations, three different hair colours!"

Soha's Monday was also about her regular workout regimes, which are hard to be missed.