Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu are enjoying their summer vacation in London

London, June 17

Star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have landed in the United Kingdom for a vacation.

On Saturday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from their trip.

In one of them, Soha and Kunal are seen dressed in casual attire, sporting smiles.

Another image features Soha with daughter Inaaya.

"This is us #summerholiday," Soha captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On the other hand, Kunal dropped a funny video of him eating samosa during his flight journey.

"Street food just got upgraded to Air Food Hell yeah," he quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

