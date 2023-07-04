 Soha Ali Khan shares adorable moment of Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya from vacation in Disneyland : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Soha Ali Khan shares adorable moment of Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya from vacation in Disneyland

Soha Ali Khan shares adorable moment of Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya from vacation in Disneyland

Kunal and Inaaya share some adorable moments during their Disneyland tour

Soha Ali Khan shares adorable moment of Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya from vacation in Disneyland

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya in Disneyland. ANI



ANI

ANI

Mumbai, July 4

Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared cute moments of husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya from a trip to Disneyland.

Soha took to Instagram and posted a video featuring all the moments that the Kemmu family created.

In the video, Soha with Kunal and Inaaya can be seen enjoying the tour of Disneyland.

What caught the attention in the video, was the father-daughter duo's cute moments.

Kunal can be seen carrying Inaaya on his shoulder to let her enjoy to the fullest.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Where dreams really do come true. #disneyland #disney100" As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Love my jaan ! Madly missing you guys! Have fun! See u soon!" Shweta Bachchan commented, "She's the most adorable baby ever."

On Monday, Soha posted several pictures where she can be seen posing with Kunal with Disneyland in the background.

In another picture, the family can be seen posing in Spiderman style. They all look cool in the summer with their sunglasses on. Soha can also be seen posing with Inaaya.

Inaaya is all smiles as she can be seen hugging Minie Mouse and Snowhite.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'. ()

#Kunal Kemmu #Soha Ali Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

6
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

7
Punjab

Dream come true, farmers of Punjab get canal water after decades: Water Resources Minister

8
Comment

Decline in global trade doesn’t bode well for globalisation

9
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

10
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...


Cities

View All

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches Amritsar house of accused

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue