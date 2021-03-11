Sohail Khan has filed for a divorce from Seema Khan after 24 years of marriage

Salman Khan‘s brother Sohail Khan‘s marriage with Seema Khan has hit rock bottom. On Friday (May 13), the estranged couple was spotted leaving a family court in Mumbai. They have filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage. Sohail and Seema had tied the knot in 1998 and are parents to two kids—Nirvaan and Yohan. Back in 2017, there were reports suggesting that the couple is headed towards a divorce.

In Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Seema and Sohail were seen living separately and their kids were shuttling between the two houses. The show further supported the rumours of the two not living together.

Meanwhile, talking about her relationship with Sohail in one of the sequences on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema had said, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. We are a unit. For us, our children matter at the end of the day.” — TMS