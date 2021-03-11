Sohail Khan, Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Sohali and Seema were spotted at the family court in Mumbai

Sohail Khan, Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Sohail and Seema Khan with kids. Instagram/seemakhan76

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

After 24 years of marriage, actor-producer Sohali Khan and his wife, designer Seema Khan, have filed for divorce on Friday. The couple got married in 1998 and have two sons. The estranged couple was spotted leaving the Family Court in Mumbai.

There are pictures of Seema walking towards her car, while Sohail being surrounded by heavy security as he left the court. According to ETimes, a source relevealed, “Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."However, there has not been any official statement from Seema and Sohail.

Rumours of their separation have been around for a long time. In fact, on ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Seema Khan was shown living separately. She had even called their marriage ‘unconventional’. “I will just say this much, because it’s out there, that whatever you see in the show, is the absolute truth. It is what it is, that’s all I want to say about it.”

On the show, she had also addressed speculation around their marriage. “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” he said.

Sohail had first met Seema while shooting for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Seema, who hails from Delhi, was pursuing her career in fashion designing in Mumbai. The two began dating and soon after decided to tie the knot. They welcomed their first child, son Nirvan Khan in 2000 and in June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.

