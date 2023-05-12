Sohum Shah’s learning curve

Sohum Shah, who has been a part of Tumbbad, Ship of Theseus, the Maharani series, Talvar, Simran, and now the film Dahaad, has worked with renowned filmmakers like Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta and Meghna Gulzar. Sohum strongly feels these directors are ‘sharpening his craft’.

He said, “Every director comes with a different vision. As an actor. I always put my best into the character that would justify their vision on the screen. Be it Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta or Meghna Gulzar, all are such ‘good’ directors. Right from my debut, they have all contributed a lot to sharpening my craft as an actor.”

“Everyone has a different approach and an absolutely different insight, which helps me challenge and unfold my creative intelligence. I genuinely feel so blessed to be associated with such directors and wish to work with some more in the future. I want to improve with each role,” he added.