Solar Opposites renewed for Season 5

Solar Opposites has been renewed for Season 5 by Hulu. The news was announced during a panel discussion on the New York Comic Con on Thursday.

The fifth season of the show has already been renewed before the fourth season has even begun. The show’s third season premiered on Hulu in July, and the fourth season, which will have 12 episodes, is scheduled to stream in 2023. Several holiday specials have been broadcast for the series, most recently Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special, which debuted on Hulu on October 3.

Solar Opposites was co-created by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland. The four aliens who make up the main cast of the show are evenly split between thinking Earth is terrible and fantastic. While Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love their TV, junk food, and fun things, Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see pollution, rapacious consumerism, and human weakness.