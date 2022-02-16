‘Some intern is getting fired’; netizens take a dig at Dharma Production for accidently sharing negative review of ‘Gehraiyaan’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Deepika Padukone,Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi andDhairya Karwastarrer 'Gehraiyaan' released on an OTT platform on Friday.

Dharma production recently became laughing stock when the production house accidently shared a negative review of their home production ‘Gehraiyaan’ on their official Instagram handle.

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

The review read, "The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me." They however took it down soon after realising the blunder they have made. By this time, the post got crazy viral and people started a meme festival. Netizens also started posting a screenshot of their Instagram story on social media.

This is how you treat people who think Gehraiyaan is a masterpiece😅#Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/Jbq4nRpzxs — Gaurav singh (@gaurav_exist) February 13, 2022

Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

On Saturday, even Kangana Ranaut turned critic and called the movie ‘trash’. She called the movie a mere skin show in the name of millennial age romance.

