‘Some intern is getting fired’; netizens take a dig at Dharma Production for accidently sharing negative review of ‘Gehraiyaan’

Chandigarh, February 16
Deepika Padukone,Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi andDhairya Karwastarrer 'Gehraiyaan' released on an OTT platform on Friday.
Dharma production recently became laughing stock when the production house accidently shared a negative review of their home production ‘Gehraiyaan’ on their official Instagram handle.
February 13, 2022
The review read, "The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me." They however took it down soon after realising the blunder they have made. By this time, the post got crazy viral and people started a meme festival. Netizens also started posting a screenshot of their Instagram story on social media.
Whole picture in a picture ✍️#Gehraiyaan#GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/yi2fw3Jg11— Anuj (@gossip_anuj) February 13, 2022
After watching the gehraiyaan -#GehraiyaanReview #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/N0cSUowirq— dr_sarcasticboy (@dr_sarcasticboy) February 12, 2022
This is how you treat people who think Gehraiyaan is a masterpiece😅#Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/Jbq4nRpzxs— Gaurav singh (@gaurav_exist) February 13, 2022
Who made this meme..? ,🤣🤣🤣#meme #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime #GehraiyaanReview #Gehraiyaanmoviereview pic.twitter.com/2gFvmrcqzY— vaibhav Tewari (@webbhavv) February 12, 2022
Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL— Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022
On Saturday, even Kangana Ranaut turned critic and called the movie ‘trash’. She called the movie a mere skin show in the name of millennial age romance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress
Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...
AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab
The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Before he ushered the disco wave, the music director proved ...
Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts
Kejriwal terms Punjab CM’s remarks as ‘very shameful’; BJP t...