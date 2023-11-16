 Somy Ali calls Salman Khan 'coward, sadistic, narcissistic abuser of women', 'I detest him' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Somy Ali calls Salman Khan 'coward, sadistic, narcissistic abuser of women', 'I detest him'

Somy Ali calls Salman Khan 'coward, sadistic, narcissistic abuser of women', 'I detest him'

Somy Ali says Salman Khan is involved in banning her show 'Figth or Flight'

Somy Ali calls Salman Khan 'coward, sadistic, narcissistic abuser of women', 'I detest him'

Somy Ali and Salman Khan. File photos



IANS

Mumbai, November 16

Former actress Somy Ali has spoken about her equation with ex-beau Salman Khan and called him a “coward, sadist and a narcissistic abuser of women.” She has also spoke about the superstar's involvement in banning her show ‘Fight Or Flight'.

“(Salman Khan's) first girlfriend was a young lady named Shaheen, then came Sangeeta Bijlani, and I was his third girlfriend. We never got married as the closest he got to marriage was with Sangeeta given their wedding cards had already been printed when I entered his life, but that relationship broke up because of me and I am not proud of that fact.”

“But as karma has it, the same happened to me with his countless affairs and I also suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of Salman, physical, verbal and sexual,” she said in statement.

She claims that Salman has a “knack for changing girlfriends.”

“I can say that Salman has a knack for changing girlfriends every seven years, but if I am not mistaken and you would know this as a reporter better than me, he has been quite consistent with Iulia Vântur. If there's any truth to that, I genuinely wish them both all the best.”

Somy and Salman are not on talking terms.

“We do not speak because I absolutely detest him as a human being. He's a cowardly man who hides what he truly is, which is a sadistic and narcissistic abuser of women. He treated me worse than a dog in front of his family, friends and even his house help which is why they all disrespected me and treated me poorly including his bodyguard, Shera.”

“Salman has mental health issues and he believes himself to be God. His fans are illiterate masses who have no idea how much he has abused all his girlfriends and recently he sent his PR Team to the Discovery + office in Mumbai and had my docu-series on my NGO banned all over India.”

“He did this solely because in the second episode without even taking his name I talk about being abused by an actor in India and he didn't want his reputation to be tarnished. Let's not forget that aside from Ms. Rai (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and myself no one has had the guts to stand up to this man who wears many masks."

“After banning my show he had an attorney send me a threatening email to sue me if I wouldn't shut up about who Salman truly is. He still sends his PR Team to various offices to stop an interview I did about his abusive nature. Why would someone keep trying to shut things up if they weren't guilty? But it's me who has to bear the brunt of speaking my truth and being called names that I can't mention in an interview,” she shared.

Somy reveals being repeatedly blamed for saying these things to gain publicity.

“Why would someone who has received immense press in the US and is a recipient of two Presidential awards from President Obama and President George H.W. Walker Bush talk about a two-bit unknown actor in the US and who himself is an illiterate oblivious fool like his fans? He's a cowardly thug and a street bhai in the real sense of using an attorney to scare me and shut me up."

“Too bad it didn't and will never work. I always spoke about him abusing me when I was in a relationship with him and spoke with all the tabloids and I would be abused for doing that back then in the 90s as well. Hence, I was quiet until he poked the lion by banning my show,” she said, sounding upset.

#Mumbai #Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

2
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

3
Diaspora

‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

4
World Cup 2023

'Nonsense', Sunil Gavaskar shuts down pitch swap controversy talks; Kane Williamson says 'it was a used wicket, but…'

5
World Cup 2023

Key moments: How India defeated New Zealand to enter ICC World Cup final

6
World Cup 2023

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain from all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

7
Himachal

Kangra: Rehab plan for Gaggal airport expansion project in the works

8
Haryana

Jind horror: Mystery shrouds death of 2 more girls

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau all set to register case in Rs 39-cr scholarship scam

10
Sports

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers

Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia

Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, w...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Bandi Singhs: Sikh panel to meet Banwari Lal Purohit

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

SGPC celebrates foundation day at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Chandigarh's Sector 29 mango garden to be razed

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells Chandigarh civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh yet to begin

Air pollution: Delhi govt sets up 6-member STF to implement GRAP

Air pollution: Delhi govt sets up 6-member STF to implement GRAP

Smog towers not practical solution to air pollution problem: Delhi pollution control body

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

3 held for murder of relative

3 held for murder of relative in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar: Two arrested for killing transgender over rivalry between two groups

Decomposed body found in field

Implement SC orders on stubble burning: Spl DGP

Canada-based smuggler nominated for trafficking

CM Bhagwant Mann attends cycle rally against drugs at Ludhiana’s PAU

CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Cable war: Akali Dal Patiala leader, 3 others booked for attempt to murder

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader