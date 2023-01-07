Somy Ali slams Salman Khan

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali had dated Salman Khan in the 90s. And now years after their break-up, she has taken a jibe at the actor on her social media handle.

Along with a stunning picture of herself, she wrote in the caption, “What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman Khan? This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the nineties and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman. This is what truly baffles me, as to why everyone is finding this as if it was never brought to light back in the 90s.”

She continued, “I simply stopped talking about it, just the way I never brought up the topic of being a victim of childhood abuse. But, now there is a reason to bring it up and a reason prominent enough where it is a matter of life and death for countless children, women and men.” Salman is yet to address the issue. Earlier also, Somy had called Salman a ‘women beater’ and ‘sexual predator’ on her social median handles. — TMS