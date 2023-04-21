Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer, Amazon original series ‘Dahaad’ to premiere on May 12

Prime Video’s crime drama Dahaad is set to release on May 12. It became the first Indian series to premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year. The series features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

The show is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It has been directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi, and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha as she plays a fierce lady cop.

The series is an eight-episode crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station, as the team tries to navigate a series of mysterious murders.