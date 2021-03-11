Sonakshi Sinha drops new photo with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Chandigarh, June 10
Amidst rumours of relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new picture with the actor.
Recently, Zaheer shared some pictures and videos with Sonakshi Sinha to wish her on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You ❤ Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."In response, Sonakshi wrote, ““Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu… now I am coming to kill uuuuuuuu."
With their ‘I love you’ messages also began reports of wedding.
Now, three days later, Sonakshi has dropped a new picture with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on her Instagram account.
On Thursday, Sonakashi shared a series of pictures to commemorate National Best Friend Day. In one of the pictures, we can see Sonakshi standing with Zaheer Iqbal. The two are twinning in black t-shirts with similar graffiti. The post also has photos of Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.
In the caption, Sonakshi wrote, “Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life).”
Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their acting debut with Salman Khan’s films. While Sonakshi began her Bollywood career opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer debuted with Salman Khan’s Notebook in 2019. They will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which also stars Huma Qureshi. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release this year.
