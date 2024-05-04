Sonakshi Sinha enjoys gossip session with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi

ANI

Mumbai, May 4

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her new web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ had a pleasant reunion with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal and her close friend Huma Qureshi.

Fans got a peek into their friendship, creating a memorable and enjoyable moment.

Zaheer Iqbal, on Friday, shared a picture on his Instagram stories, featuring himself with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

In his caption, ‘Long overdue GOSS session,’ Zaheer hinted at an exciting catch-up session.

Huma also reposted the picture on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, ‘My Heeras,’ offering fans a glimpse into their enjoyable bonding time.

The recently released web show, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, ‘Heeramandi’ got released on May 1 on Netflix.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai