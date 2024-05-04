Sonakshi Sinha enjoys gossip session with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi

Mumbai, May 4
Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her new web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ had a pleasant reunion with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal and her close friend Huma Qureshi.
Fans got a peek into their friendship, creating a memorable and enjoyable moment.
Zaheer Iqbal, on Friday, shared a picture on his Instagram stories, featuring himself with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.
In his caption, ‘Long overdue GOSS session,’ Zaheer hinted at an exciting catch-up session.
Huma also reposted the picture on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, ‘My Heeras,’ offering fans a glimpse into their enjoyable bonding time.
The recently released web show, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.
Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, ‘Heeramandi’ got released on May 1 on Netflix.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna
H D Revanna is facing sexual abuse allegations along with so...
Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka
The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...
Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing
Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups
Incident occurred at university's Law Gate in wee hours of S...