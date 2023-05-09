Sonakshi Sinha is playing a cop in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web show

PTI

Sonakshi Sinha says her streaming debut Dahaad, which will see her in the role of a cop hot on the heels of a serial killer, was a true “clutter breaker”. The upcoming Prime Video crime-drama series is created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Kagti also directs the eight-part show with Ruchika Oberoi of Island City fame.

“When I met her (Zoya), I told her that there was a period when I had started saying no to every film offer that came to me because nothing was exciting enough for me to get up and be that character for 30 to 40 or 90 days. It (Dahaad) was a no-brainer. I said yes immediately,” Sinha said in an interview.

The actor said she was getting “mundane” offers, but the show came as a welcome change.

“On paper, the character (Anjali Bhaati) was so powerful. For me, as an actor to be able to do that kind of role, it was just so exciting at that point of time in my life, where I was. I was being offered repetitive things. This was truly a clutter breaker,” the 35-year-old actor said.

Sinha, known for films such as Dabangg, Lootera, Kalank, Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar, said she was not concerned aboutthe medium.

In fact, the show came to her even before the OTT boom happened during the pandemic. “She (Zoya) came to me before the pandemic. The whole OTT boom happened much later. I said yes to it even before that. As an actor, I see it as a role, not the platform. Is it good enough for me to do it? Is it really shaking me up, like, ‘I have to be this character’? Whether it is an OTT (project) or a film, it doesn’t really matter.”

In Dahaad, Sinha plays a feisty cop trying to solve a case where women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms.