Sonakshi Sinha is ready with her 'Dahaad' as 'only a powerful roar can uncover the truth'

Mumbai, April 20
Actor Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut series "Dahaad" will premiere on Prime Video on May 12, the streamer announced Thursday.
The crime drama show, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, a press release by Prime Video stated.
Created by Kagti and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the eight-episode series had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival in February.
Sinha essays the role of Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), a sub-inspector, who along with her colleagues, tries to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.
"It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.
"What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life," according to the official plotline.
"Dahaad" is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby.
