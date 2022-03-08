Sonakshi Sinha slams ‘fake news’, issues statement on non-bailable warrant against her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

A recent report claims that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Sonakshi Sinha in a 2019 fraud case. The actress was accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she was allegedly given an advance payment of around Rs 37 lakh.

Now, the actress has berated the report, calling it ‘pure fiction’. On her Instagram Stories, she has issued a statement regarding the matter. "There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity.”

Rubbishing that there is a non-bailable warrant issued against her, Sonakshi said she is at home and will not comment on the matter until the Muradabad Court passes its verdict. “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and Ican assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

As per the reports, Sonakshi was supposed to be the chief guest at an event in Delhi. However, she failed to attend it. The reports further state that event organiser Pramod Sharma, a resident of Morabad’s Katghar Police Station area, had filed the fraud case after Sonakshi did not return several calls made to her regarding the payment.

Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to document her statement in this case. But later, due to her continuous absence, the court has now issued a warrant against her. Meanwhile, in 2019, Sonakshi had released a statement and dismissed all these allegations. The statement read, “Sonakshi was approached by the event organisers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event.”

