 Sonakshi Sinha teams up with Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem for ‘Kakuda’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Sonakshi Sinha teams up with Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem for ‘Kakuda’

Sonakshi Sinha teams up with Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem for ‘Kakuda’

Upcoming film to soon drop on ZEE5

Sonakshi Sinha teams up with Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem for ‘Kakuda’

Talking about the movie, Aditya Sarpotdar said, “As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter." Instagram/@aslisona



IANS

Mumbai, June 19

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, has an upcoming streaming film ‘Kakuda’ on the horizon. 

The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the horror-comedy film.

The film is set in the curse-inflicted village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. Every house in the district has two similar doors, one that is of a normal size and another which is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm.

Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for ‘Zombivili’, and the recent box-office miracle ‘Munjya’.

Talking about the movie, Aditya Sarpotdar said, “As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It’s a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with ‘Kakuda’, I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again. I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story.”

He further mentioned, “Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier. Together, we have crafted a unique and engaging story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating every twist and turn. ‘Kakuda’ is an experience that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

Produced by RSVP, ‘Kakuda’ will soon drop on ZEE5.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

3
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

4
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

5
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

6
Chandigarh

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

8
Himachal

Congress fields Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife from Dehra

9
World

Thailand passes landmark bill recognising marriage equality

10
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...

Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry, her daughter Shruti Choudhry join BJP

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

Kiran urges supporters to go from village to village: ‘We ha...


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana