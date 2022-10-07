 Sonakshi Sinha unveils 'Double XL' new release date and motion poster : The Tribune India

Sonakshi Sinha unveils 'Double XL' new release date and motion poster

'Double XL' will be released on November 4

Sonakshi Sinha unveils 'Double XL' new release date and motion poster

Sonakshi Sinha the Double XL motion poster. Instagram/aslisona

ANI

Mumbai, October 7

The makers of 'Double XL' starring Sonakshi Sinha, and Huma Qureshi unveiled a new release date on Friday along with a motion poster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dabangg' actor treated fans with a new poster and release date.

Sharing the first look, she wrote, "Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer.They say she is too BIG for her own clothes... but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she's out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022." Double XL is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The film also redefine the way 'attractiveness' and 'self-worth' is measured.

The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

Huma and Sonakshi both actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Now they both will be seen as the leading character in Double XL.

The film also featured Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and others.The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film was slated to hit the theatres on October 14 this year but now will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

And the film will face a box office clash with 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and also Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Meanwhile, The 'Akira' actor will soon be marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year. 

#Double XL #huma qureshi #sonakshi sinha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them

2
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Diaspora

Indian-American man arrested for killing daughter-in-law 'possibly out of anger over her plans to divorce his son'

5
Entertainment

Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79

6
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG arrested in Rs 1 cr bribery case

7
Nation

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

8
Himachal

Stop making anaesthetic that killed 5, Himachal Pradesh firm told

9
Punjab

Pregnant addict's video viral, bares drug abuse in Kapurthala

10
Haryana

AAP to field Satender Singh in Adampur bypoll

Don't Miss

View All
Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
World

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Punjab

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Top News

Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA

Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA

Complete normalcy has not been restored along the line of ac...

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Temporary measure aimed at solving labour shortage

India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia

India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia

MEA asks youth not to fall for lucrative IT jobs in Thailand...

ED raids in Faridkot, Ludhiana and Chandigarh in connection with Delhi liquor policy

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with ‘eliminating’ Salman Khan

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab...


Cities

View All

Public holiday in Amritsar district on October 11

Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas: Public holiday in Amritsar district on October 11

2 arrested with 5 kg heroin in Ferozepur

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Row erupts over AAP minister’s presence at ‘religious conversion’ event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

Row erupts over AAP minister's presence at 'religious conversion' event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

Diwali bonanza: Delhi Govt hikes dearness allowance for employees by 4 per cent

Delhi Govt issues new promotion policy for Class 5, 8 students

Majority of Delhi-NCR consumers believe milk they buy is not pure: Survey

26-year-old Gurugram man arrested for allegedly killing father over property dispute

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader Manju Rana gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Pregnant addict's video viral, bares drug abuse in Kapurthala

MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal appointed Parliamentary committee member

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant in Sultanpur Lodhi village

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker Mandeep Singh at Patiala village gurdwara

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners