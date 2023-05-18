Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma express love for Virat Kohli

The cast of Dahaad, including Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, was recently hosted by JioCinema anchor Anant Tyagi for its pre-match show in a helicopter.
Sonakshi said, “Whenever we get a little time off, there are so many boys around, and they all love cricket, so if anyone is watching, we join them. I am a Kohli fan, and he is doing so well. I have a feeling that the Bangalore team has strong chances. I think Virat is a very focused player. I believe he was the youngest to break many records.” Vijay added, “I think he is the king of aggression; he performs so well under pressure. He is such a great captain, and he is so much fun to watch on the field. He is an inspiration for everyone in the country.”
