Sonakshi Sinha will not convert to Islam after marrying Zaheer Iqbal, says the groom’s father

IANS

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding on June 23, the actor’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, has said the actress will not be converting to Islam and that the couple will reportedly have a civil marriage.

Ratansi shared that the wedding will include ‘neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage’. He also reportedly said in an interview that Sonakshi will not convert for sure, asserting that ‘religion has no role to play’.

Quashing all rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Sonakshi’s wedding plans, the veteran star finally made an appearance with Zaheer, who will soon be his son-in-law. The two posed for the paparazzi, with Zaheer and Shatrughan first smiling and then posing outside the building.

Shatrughan also gave his blessings to his soon-to-be son-in-law. After seven years of dating, Sonakshi and Zaheer will be getting married today, followed by a celebration at actress Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious restaurant, Bastian, in Mumbai.

Several celebrities are expected to join the couple on their special day.