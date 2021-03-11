Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are in love, it’s Insta-official. Wedding bells soon?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

On Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday, it’s been made official that she is dating Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal. To wish his ladylove, Zaheer shared some videos and a photo with Sonakshi on his Instagram. In the late birthday post, they say ‘I love you’ to each other.

The video begins with Sonakshi sitting inside a flight wearing a black and white attire. With a burger in her hands, she is looking into the camera and says, “Okay, you want to take a video, right? Now get this”. She then breaks into laughter while eating the burger. While Sonakshi is trying to hide her face with her cap and hands, someone on her side keeps fixing the cap so that her face is visible to the camera.

Sharing the video, Zaheer wrote, ““Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

Sonakshi’s response to the birthday wish is as cute. She wrote, “Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu ️… now I am coming to kill uuuuuuuu."

Watch the funny video:

Fans and many industry friends poured their love on the post. Varun Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Raghav Juyal, Patralekhaa and many others dropped heart emojis on the post.

With this latest post, the duo has brought back the question of whether they are going to tie the knot sometime soon.

In a report by BollywoodLife, Sonakshi had once said that her family doesn’t pressurise her, they know she is working and enjoys her work. She said, “I have to find a boy, only then I can get married.”

On another occasion, Sonakshi Sinha told the portal that she has been wanting to get married ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in 2019.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their acting debut with Salman Khan’s films. While Sonakshi began her Bollywood career opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer debuted with Salman Khan’s Notebook in 2019. They will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which also stars Huma Qureshi. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release this year.

