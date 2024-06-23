 Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

The newlyweds will later host a reception for friends and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Worli

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha is also seen. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, June 23

“We are now man and wife,” longtime actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal said on Sunday after their low-key ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, wed in a civil marriage at the “Heeramandi” star's sea-facing Bandra West apartment with the blessings of their families and “both of our gods”.

The newlyweds shared their news of their wedding in a joint Instagram post.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and dedicated to hold on to it.

“Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both of our families and both of our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,” the couple captioned their wedding pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose for photos at their wedding ceremony. PTI

Both the bride and groom twinned in ivory: Sonakshi wore a saree, whereas Zaheer was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

Sonakshi's “Heeramandi” co-star Aditi Rao Hydari attended the ceremony along with her fiance, actor Siddharth as well as actor-friend Huma Qureshi.

The newlyweds will later host a reception for friends and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Worli. Sweets were distributed to the media stationed outside the reception venue.

“Thank you for showering us with so much love, happiness and kindness on the most important day of our lives! Your support and wishes mean the world to us,” read a message from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, the rumours of their wedding started doing social media rounds earlier this month.

While Sonakshi was last seen in the Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, in which she played the dual role of Rehaana and Fareedan, Zaheer had a special appearance in the action film “Ruslaan”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first collaborated for the music video of the song “Blockbuster”, which was released in September 2022. Months later, they co-starred in the comedy drama “Double XL”.

The duo didn't publicly confirm their relationship, but were often spotted attending events and social gatherings together.

From attending each other's birthday parties, award wins to going scuba diving on holiday, Sonakshi and Zaheer often gave a glimpse into their lives to fans and followers on social media.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

3
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

4
Chandigarh

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

6
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

7
Features

Discovery of Haryana: The state has not been able to encash the tourism potential of its historical buildings

8
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

9
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

10
Sports

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI team probing UGC-NET case ‘attacked’ in Bihar's Nawada, 4 arrested

CBI team probing UGC-NET case 'attacked' in Bihar's Nawada, 4 arrested

The probe agency had registered an FIR into UGC-NET paper le...

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG; sends special teams to Bihar, Gujarat

The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

The retest was conducted at seven centres following an order...

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

The high court on Friday paused release of the embattled CM ...

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

She apologises for her mistake on social media


Cities

View All

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

Water crisis: Delhi L-G assures AAP delegation of his commitment to resolving issue

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala