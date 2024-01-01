Sonali Bendre, enjoys rickshaw & cable car rides with family before Ganga Aarti in Haridwar

IANS

Mumbai, January 1

Actress Sonali Bendre, who visited Haridwar with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer for their New Year getaway, shared a sneak peek of their "amazing" day.

The ‘Diljale' actress is an avid social media user, and enjoys 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing updates of her daily life with her fans on the photo-sharing application.

The actress shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen enjoying cable car and rickshaw rides with her family. The candid pictures show Sonali laughing her heart out as she enjoys her day in Haridwar. Later, the family also took part in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar.

The post was captioned: “E-rickshaw, cable car rides, what a day in Haridwar with the most amazing Gangaji Aarti... Thank you @pilibhithouseharidwar for sneaking us in and out so smoothly!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Fans showered love on Sonali’s photos.

On the work front, Sonali was last seen in the series ‘The Broken News'.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Social Media