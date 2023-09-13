Sonam Bajwa Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill reunite for Ranna Ch Dhanna

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to collaborate with his Honsla Rakh co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna. The movie will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who also helmed the 2021 romantic comedy Honsla Rakh.
Dosanjh said. “Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh, and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance and entertainment with Ranna Ch Dhanna,” the actor-producer said in a statement. The film, produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Storytime Productions, is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 2, 2024.
