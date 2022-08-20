Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; grandfather Anil Kapoor says, 'couldn't be more elated'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are now proud parents to a baby boy. The couple were blessed with their first child on Saturday. Neetu Kapoor broke the news on social media. The veteran actress took to her Instagram Stories to announce the arrival of Sonam and Anand’s child, which is undersigned by the new parents.

The statement reads, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Neetu Kapoor also tagged Sonam’s parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor to congratulate the family.

Even Farah Khan has shared the same statement on her Instagram Stories to wish Sonam and Anand. She wrote, “Congratulations proud parents @sonamkapoor @anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor.”

Soon after, Sonam Kapoor also shared the news on her Instagram with the same post. Anand Ahuja too updated his Instagram with the good news.

Both the Kapoor and Ahuja family took to its social media accounts to share their happiness on the occasion. Anil Kapoor wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshvardhan."

