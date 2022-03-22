Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy!

Sonam Kapoor gave her fans a pleasant surprise on Monday morning as she announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is all set to welcome a baby this fall. Sonam took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of photos where she is flaunting her baby bump wearing a black monokini. In the pictures, Sonam is wearing a stunning black monokini lying on Anand’s lap while holding her baby bump.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, and many others offered congratulatory wishes .