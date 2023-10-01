 Sonam Kapoor dazzles in easy-breezy white gown at BoF event : The Tribune India

Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija

Sonam Kapoor at the 'Business of Fashion' event in Paris. ANI



Mumbai, October 1

Actor Sonam Kapoor graced the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 event in Paris.

The official page of The Business of Fashion took to Instagram to share the pictures from the event on Saturday.

The caption read, "@sonamkapoor attends the 2023 #BoF500 Gala. She gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which earned her various best actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013." 

Sonam chose a stunning white Valentino grown with coral embellishments on the neckline from the Resort 2024 Collection.

She was also accompanied by other big names in fashion including Pharrell Williams, Colombian singing sensation Karol G, model & entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski, young singing sensation Troye Sivan, British actress Florence Pugh, Usher, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto at the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 event.

The annual BoF gala honours the biggest and the best faces who influence world fashion and are hailed as iconic trendsetters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects.

The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

 

