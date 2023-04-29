Sonam Kapoor invited to King Charles’ coronation concert

PTI

Mumbai, April 29

Actor Sonam Kapoor is set to share the stage with global icons such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and at the grand Coronation Concert planned for King Charles III in May.

The 74-year-old royal will be formally crowned as monarch along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 and millions are expected to join in the celebrations over a long holiday weekend.

Kapoor has been invited to deliver an exclusive spoken word piece at the highly-anticipated Coronation Concert where she will be introducing Steve Winwood & the exclusive Commonwealth virtual choir on May 7 at the Windsor Castle, a press release stated.

The concert—produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios—will feature global music icons and contemporary stars celebrating the historic occasion.

“I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art. It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kapoor’s piece will serve as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performance by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Steve Winwood, who will perform a modern version of his iconic song “Higher Love” accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra, the release stated.

Sonam will be the only Indian celebrity to be present and participate in the event.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the concert will feature artists such as Perry, Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and a collaboration of five Royal patronages among others.

Global stars including Tom Cruise, Joan Collins and Tom Jones will appear via pre-recorded video messages.

#England #King Charles #London #Mumbai