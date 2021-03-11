Sonam Kapoor is shining bright... is it pregnancy glow or reuniting with her love or both? Deets inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this fall. Ever since they first made the announcement on their respective Instagram profiles, Sonam has made sure to keep her fans updated on her health and well-being. That's not all, the mom-to-be has been sharing some beautiful shots of her growing belly, enjoying every bit of her pregnancy. From regal look in ethnic wear, to some really practical yet stylish gowns, the actress slays in every picture of her pregnancy album.

In the latest one, Sonam Kapoor shared a photo in a black bodycon where she can be seen cradling her baby bump. A true fashionista, she looks comfortable in the figure-hugging black mini dress which she paired with matching sneakers. Sonam is shining in the mirror selfie. Is it the pregnancy glow? Of course, it is! But there is more to this story.

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

The actress, who is expecting her first child, is 'reunited with her love'.

Earlier in the day, Sonam shared a video on her Instagram stories, wherein she can be heard saying, "Finally". The video features her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja who is as excited to be with Sonam and is seen leaning forward to kiss his lovely wife.

In the clip, the actress is looking pretty in a blue shirt paired with a golden necklace and earrings. Anand, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt.

A screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Sharing the video, Sonam captioned it, "Reunited with my love," followed by a lovestruck emoji.

#anand ahuja #sonam kapoor