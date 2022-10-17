Sonam Kapoor pulls out some adorable throwback photos to wish 'chachu' Sanjay Kapoor

ANI
Mumbai, October 17
It's Sanjay Kapoor's birthday today and he has received a cute wish from his niece Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped her childhood pictures with her "chachu" Sanjay.
In the first image, Sanjay is seen holding sisters Sonam and Rhea in his arms. In another throwback picture, three Kapoor brothers Boney, Anil and Sanjay are seen posing together.
"Happy happy birthday chachu! We love you! To the funnest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you! Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60! @sanjaykapoor2500," Sonam captioned the post.
Check out the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, too, wished him on social media with a heartfelt post.
"Happy Birthday to our rock .. my teammate ...Grateful for you always, everyday #60NeverLookedSoGood. Love you and to many, many, many celebrations," she wrote, adding a string of pictures from Sanjay's 60th birthday party.
Here are the photos from the celebrations:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjay celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in a Dubai hotel in the presence of close friends and family members. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor, wife Maheep, son Jahaan Kapoor, brothers Anil and Boney and sister Reena, filmmaker Farah Khan, and actor Chunky Panday were spotted partying with Sanjay. Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the bash.
