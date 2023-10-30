Sonam Kapoor says she expresses herself through what she wears

Mumbai, October 30
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense, spoke about when she styled herself in her film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.
Sonam said: “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a film which reached the length and breadth of India. It was one of my films which worked very, very well and Anamika had done all the clothes that I had worn. I had styled myself in the film; the western wear was what I had picked up, but all my Indian wear was designed by Anamika Khanna.”
Sonam added: “I remember going to a couple of weddings and I saw a lot of girls wearing the same clothes, and I thought that was wonderful.”
“I realised that is the power of cinema. I didn't understand it initially and Sooraj ji (Barjatya) told me that there was this green sari that Madhuri (Dixit) had worn in one of his films and the lilac and yellow sari which Amrita (Rao) had worn and these outfits had really worked.”
Sonam shared the BTS from her latest fashion shoot on Instagram:
She further added: “Sooraj ji was like, ‘these are the colours that I want, and you will see that it will work'. In my late 20s, a lot of my friends were getting married at that time and I was going for these weddings and I saw a lot of them wearing these same Anamika outfits that I wore in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and I found that so amazing and felt so happy and proud!”
Sonam said that she has never followed any handbook on fashion.
“I am a Gemini, so every time I wake up in the morning, I feel I have a different mood everyday and I am a different person everyday. And I think the one way we can express ourselves is through what we wear. I feel, like anybody you see with whatever they wear, we can tell who they are, as people. It is one form of expression,” she concluded.
