Sonam Kapoor shares a picture from her teen days, Anand Ahuja says, 'you look the same'

ANI
Mumbai, January 30
Sonam Kapoor, 37, reminisced about the period of her life when she was 17.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared a major throwback photo and relived her teen days. It's a black-and-white close-up picture of the 'Delhi 6' actor. Sonam captioned the frame, " All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The industry friends got amazed as time has not brought about much change in Sonam's appearance.
What caught everyone's attention was Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja's comment. He wrote, "All of 37 now and you look the same" with some emojis.
Family members Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor showered their love. Soni Razdan and Filmmaker Farah Khan also commented on her post.
Sonam became a mother last year. Anil Kapoor's daughter is blessed with a son, Vayu. Recently the actor attended one of her closest friends Masaba Gupta's reception. The actor chose an ethnic black-and-white outfit for the occasion. She complemented her look with a pearl choker.
On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...