Sonam Kapoor speaks up on need to reuse, repeat, re-wear clothes

Mumbai, November 29

Actor Sonam Kapoor known for her sartorial choices and impeccable sense of styling has recently opened up on why people should be conscious about the need to reuse, repeat and rewear their clothes.

She said, "To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive saris in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I'm also doing the same." "So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalization and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold," she added. When Sonam Kapoor hosted David Bechkam at her Mumbai resident:

"I haven't bought anything that I haven't worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don't believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I'm borrowing an outfit for an event," she further added.

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being 'Battle for Bittora'. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps.

