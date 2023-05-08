Sonam Kapoor at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

Actor Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word piece about the Commonwealth at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla as part of the United Kingdom's long celebratory weekend.

The 37-year-old actor said: "Each of our countries is unique; each of our peoples special, but we choose to stand as one, learning from our history; blessed by our diversity; driven by our values; and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone; where every voice is heard."

Sonam Kapoor started trending online ever since it was known that the actor would be attending the crowning of King Charles III.

As soon as the clip was on air, a social media user wrote: “This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It’s giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge." Another wrote: “Truly a global embarrassment." Someone else said, “This is giving me second hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?"

Britishers tortured us for 200 years.

Sonam took that revenge in less than 2 minutes.



"Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took that revenge in less than 2 minutes," wrote another user.

The event, which also saw performances by pop stars Katy Perry and Take That, was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

Dressed in an exquisite Anamika Khanna-Emilia Wickstead ensemble, Sonam began her address with a 'namaste'.

She then introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir composed of performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside the legendary musician Steve Winwood. The group performed a modern version of his song “Higher Love,” accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

At the Coronation Concert, Sonam was accompanied by her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and friends Imran Amed and Mansata.

The actor, who will next be seen in the film "Blind", also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event.

"Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home.. @anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead," she wrote.

