Sonam Kapoor talks about her choice of films

Actress Sonam Kapoor is set to return to movies after motherhood and wants to do two projects in a year. Sonam, who has been a part of many successful films like Neerja (for which she won the prestigious National Award), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Raanjhanaa, and more, wants to pick commercial family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas.

Sonam says, “I have always enjoyed projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to cinemas, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us. I’m looking to do two projects a year from here on, and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience, so that we can enjoy movies as a family and as a community.”