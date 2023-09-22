Sonam Kapoor to attend Milan Fashion Week for Hugo Boss

ANI
Milan, September 22
Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to attend Milan Fashion Week 2023.
She has been invited by Hugo Boss.
Recently, celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Richie and Emma Watson marked their presence at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.
It opened on Wednesday, kicking off six days of shows by the top names in Italian fashion with expectations high for the debut by Gucci's new creative director.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.
The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.
Sonam has signed two new projects.
The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."
