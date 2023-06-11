Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash was about her beautiful boys, friends, oysters and champagne: Pics inside

Tribune Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor is grateful as she turns a year older. The Bollywood actor had a great birthday bash at her London home on Friday. It had all the elements to make it a perfect celebration. From her favourite boys to friends, cake, caviar and champagne, the birthday party had all the elements.

Thanking everyone who wished her on her special day, 'the girl in red' took to Instagram to share pictures from the party. Along with some happy pictures, Sonam wrote, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in a red dress ask for her birthday? Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl."

The birthday post has won the hearts of Sonam's fans who filled the comment section with love for her. Even Aditi Rao Hydari dropped red heart emojis.

To wish his wife, Anand Ahuja also shared an adorable picture of Sonam with their son Vayu. The picture has Sonam holding Vayu in her arms and both of them looking at balloons and smiling. Anand wrote, "Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor... Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's our birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu in August last year.

