Sonam wishes father Anil Kapoor on 66th birthday with a special note

Sonam Kapoor shared some unseen pictures of her father Anil Kapoor to wish him on his 66th birthday (December 24). In one such picture, Anil Kapoor is seen cradling his grandson Vayu. The doting daughter left a heart-warming post for her father with a caption, “Happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy.” In the post, there were memories captured in pictures with father from Sonam’s childhood to the present times.

The actress continues to conceal the identity of her son as she covered his face with a heart emoji. Earlier, Anil Kapoor had quite a filmy reaction to her daughter giving birth to a baby boy. He uttered the famous dialogue from his film Dil Dhadakne Do, “I feel on top of the world”. Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son in August.