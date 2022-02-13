Song from Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' leaked; heartbroken music director Thaman shares his pain on Twitter

The promo of 'Kalaavathi' garnered a whopping six million views on YouTube

'Kalaavathi' to now release on Sunday, a day before it was scheduled. Twitter/@MusicThaman

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Music director Thaman is heartbroken and he has every reason to feel sad. A song from the upcoming film 'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' starrring Mahesh Babu has leaked online. The song was scheduled for a special release on Valentine's Day.

Just a day before, on Friday, the makers released its promo. Titiled 'Kalaavathi', the song is sung by Sid Sriram, has lyrics by Ananta Sriram and is Thaman's composition. It is worthy to mention that the promo raked over six million views on YouTube, showing the excitement of fans for the song.

On Saturday, An unexpected turn of events has left the entire film unit disappointed. The entire song was leaked online and music director Thaman says he is heartbroken.

In a voice note on Twitter, music director Thaman shared his disappointment.

He said, "I am in immense pain. I don't know what to say. We've worked so hard for this for over six months on this video. We've faced a lot of difficulties while shooting this song. We worked day and night and had to contend with corona. In fact, eight to nine people even tested positive.

"A lot of people faced difficulties. My producer, who has invested money, my lyricist, who gave us wonderful lines, my director, who very enthusiastically made this lyrical video. We did the mastering and mixing in the world's best place for this number. We did it so happily.

Listen to his voice note:

"Somebody has taken my life and easily, very easily, leaked this out. What can I say? I didn't realise that someone to whom we offered a job would do this to us. I don't know if I have to be angry, or in pain or if I should move on. I generally don't get so heartbroken. I am pretty strong and I have faced several difficulties and challenges. But this has really pained me.

Here's the second part of the voice note:

"Why I am posting this note in the public domain is because I want the person who did this to know what a terrible thing piracy is. He should learn. We were very careful. There are a 1,000 people who have worked on this lyrical video.

"From the team to the fans, we are very, very sorry. I will be even more careful in future. I promise that we will release this song shortly."

The makers have now decided to release the song on Sunday at 4:05pm. This update, Thaman shared on the social media 'with a heavy heart'.

