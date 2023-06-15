Song Joong-ki, wife Katy Louise Saunders become parents to baby boy

New Delhi, Jun 15

Korean star Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, the news was first shared by Song's management agency High Zium Studio.

The actor, popular around the globe for K-dramas such as “Descendants of the Sun” and “Vincenzo”, also penned a letter to his fan group 'Ki Aile' on his official fan cafe.

Song said he recently wrapped the filming for his upcoming movie “My Name Is Loh Kiwan” in Hungary, and also attended the Cannes Film Festival in France.

"Today, I came here to greet you because I have one more piece of news that feels like a dream, and I wanted to be the first to tell you. Right now, I'm in Italy.

"Here, in my wife's hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It's a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed (our child) in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart," the 37-year-old actor wrote.

Song had announced his marriage to Saunders as well as her pregnancy in January.

Here's a picture of them together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Louise official (@katy_saunders_louise)

He said their newborn baby is the "most precious gift" of their lives and thanked his fans for their continuous love and support.

"I'm always grateful to the Ki Aile [Song Joong Ki's fans] who give their sincere, unchanging love, and I, Joong Ki, will also sincerely wish for there to be great joy in all of your lives as well.

"As befits an actor, and in order to stay true to myself… I will return to greet you with a cool project," the actor added.

Song was previously married to Korean star Song Hye-kyo, who featured opposite him in “Descendants of the Sun”. They tied the knot in 2017 and parted ways in 2019.

#Katy Louise Saunders #Song Joong-ki