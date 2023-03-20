Soni Razdan celebrates Alia Bhatt's motherhood with unseen picture flaunting baby bump

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

Soni Razdan is a doting mother and she keeps sharing pictures and loving notes for her daugthers. This time around, she took to Instagram to wish Mother's Day to her elder daughter-actor Alia Bhatt. Soni shared a new picture from actress Alia Bhat's pregnancy days.

On the Instagram stories, she shared a picture of Alia wearing a pink suit with golden embroidery. In the picture, Alia is cradling her baby bump while sitting on the couch.

Along with the picture, Soni wrote: "With every child is born a mother. Happy Mother's Day."

A screenshot of Soni Razdan's Instagram Stories.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at their Mumbai house in an intimate ceremony in 2022. It was on November 6 last year that the star couple couple welcomed their daugther Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile,Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

#alia bhatt #shaheen bhatt #soni razdan