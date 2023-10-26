Soni Razdan expresses gratitude for birthday wishes, 'I truly feel blessed'

ANI

Mumbai, October 26

A day after celebrating her birthday, actor Soni Razdan treated fans with a sun-kissed picture and shared a thank you note.

Taking to Instagram, Soni shared a sun-kissed picture of herself with a mesmerizing backdrop.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you Thank you Thank you ... for all your wonderful birthday wishes ... just to say I truly feel blessed with all the love, warmth and affection you send my way not just on my birthday but throughout the year. Love you insta fam stay safe and bless you all."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

The actor received special wishes from fans and industry friends and also her family members.

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday penned an adorable birthday wish.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a couple of throwback pictures which she captioned, "On your birthday I look back at one of my birthdays.. I spent the whole party sitting on your lap cause I was too scared of the inflated Godzilla which I drove you up the wall to get me.. But nonetheless I look perfectly content and happy and clearly there's no place I'd rather be.. Happy birthday mothership .. we'd be nothing without you.. grateful for you every single minute every single day.. love you." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Reacting to the pic, Razdan wrote in the comment section, "Thank you my sweetheart light of my life and centre of my soul ... my lap is yours always and so is my love."

Shaheen also took to her Instagram and wished her mother on her special day.Shaheen shared a string of pictures and wrote, "Centre of my universe - then, now, always. Happy Birthday ma." Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Commenting on Shaheen's post, Razdan wrote, "Thank you my darling child you are the core of my and soul and all the rest of it you make my world turn and my heart so so happy."

Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. She also shared screen space with her daughter Alia in 'Raazi' in 2018.

#Instagram #Mumbai