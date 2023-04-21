Soni Razdan wishes 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt on 37th wedding anniversary: 'We really have come a long way'

Tribuner Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

It's veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmkaer Mahesh Bhatt's 37th wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, Soni dropped an adorable wish for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Soni shared how their love story began. The two met through a friend and later fell in love. Today, 'many moons later', she says, "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatta acha chodo aba bahut lambi kahani hai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki (It's a long story. Another time. The point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

Soni also shared a picture with Mahesh from their daugther Alia Bhatt's wedding last year.

Take a look:

Soni and Mahesh got married in 1986. They have two daugthers Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April last year. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Raha in November.

Mahesh is also a father to Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his first wife Kiran Bhatt.

