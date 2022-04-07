Sonnalli Seygall joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra

Sonnalli Seygall has teamed up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon and Jassie Gill in the upcoming social comedy, Noorani Chehra. Sonnalli says that her character, Anam, is a surprise element in the film. Without divulging much, she says, “All I can say is that it’s very different from anything that I’ve played before. My look is very different. I play a well-educated Muslim girl from a small town. I started shooting for it in February in Ghaziabad and parts of UP.”

She is also all praise for her co-stars. She adds, “It was amazing working with Nawaz, Jassie and Nupur. I had a blast as it was a super fun cast and crew. Most of my scenes in the film are with Nawaz and as an artiste, it was just amazing for me.”