Sonu Sood announces auditions for MTV Roadies Season 19

Bollywood actor, philanthropist and the host of the previous season of MTV Roadies, Sonu Sood, was recently seen in Amritsar announcing auditions for Season 19 of MTV Roadies with a video. It shows him savouring some sugarcane juice and revealing the logo of the show’s latest season, Karm Ya Kaand. Not just that, the actor also mentioned some mysterious additions to the upcoming season.
About the season, Sonu said, “MTV Roadies has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I’m thrilled to be back with a new season. It’s going to be a thrilling ride of entertainment, courage and adventure.”
