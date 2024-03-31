Sonu Sood calls ‘Fateh’ the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor, director

Mumbai, March 31
Sonu Sood is all geared up for his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, which he described as “an action that will raise the bars”.
The actor added that the movie has been one of the most fulfilling experiences ever as an actor and director for him.
I have been doing films since so many years. Was fortunate enough to work with the best. But always felt like creating an action franchise which we will all be proud of. An action that will raise the bars. FATEH has been one of the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and… pic.twitter.com/37E2cWG8VQ— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 31, 2024
Sonu took to X and shared two monochrome stills from the film.
The actor, who is making his directorial debut with ‘Fateh’, promised that he will deliver the best with the film.
‘I have been doing films since so many years. Was fortunate enough to work with the best. But always felt like creating an action franchise which we will all be proud of. An action that will raise the bars. ‘FATEH’ has been one of the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and director. Hoping to deliver the BEST EVER. BE READY,’ he wrote.
The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz, is about a former gangster hired to guard a young woman.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc maha rally LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bond issue
Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband's message at rally; mentio...
Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore
Sources say Congress has also been taxed for ‘third-party en...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...