 Sonu Sood drags his manager for 'early morning workout', tells fans to 'stay fit' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sonu Sood drags his manager for 'early morning workout', tells fans to 'stay fit'

Sonu Sood drags his manager for 'early morning workout', tells fans to 'stay fit'

Sonu Sood is shooting for his much-awaited action thriller 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood drags his manager for 'early morning workout', tells fans to 'stay fit'

Sonu Sood with his manager Tushar Chavan to workout. Instagram/



IANS

Mumbai, September 28

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday gave major fitness goals, as he flaunted his physique in a social media post, giving a glimpse of his early morning workout, flanked by his manager.

Sonu is a fitness freak, and his social media account is full of glimpses of his workout and training sessions.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonu shared a mirror selfie, wherein he can be seen standing on a treadmill. He is wearing an olive green tee shirt and grey shorts.

Sonu shows off his muscular legs in the picture.

He captioned the photo as: “When u drag ur manager friend for an early morning workout… stay fit.”

Even his manager shared the picture on Instagram along with another click post the workout.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is shooting for the much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh'. It is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Sonu was last seen as Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj'.

#Mumbai #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand

2
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

3
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

4
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

5
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

6
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

7
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

8
Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

9
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

10
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand

No vendetta politics, says AAP

‘My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, this is what happens when one speaks against AAP govt in Punjab’: Sukhpal Khaira's son

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...

Rape of 12-year-old girl: Madhya Pradesh Police detain auto-rickshaw driver

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition